Reyes leads Portland to 1-0 win over Altoona

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Denyi Reyes allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Portland Sea Dogs over the Altoona Curve in a 1-0 win on Friday.

Reyes (1-6) picked up the win after he struck out eight.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the fifth inning. After being hit with a pitch to lead off the inning, Josh Tobias advanced to third on a double by Luke Tendler and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jake Romanski.

James Marvel (4-5) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out eight and walked three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Curve were blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Sea Dogs' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.