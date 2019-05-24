Dugger, Garrett spur Jacksonville to 4-1 win over Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Stone Garrett tripled and doubled, and Robert Dugger allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp topped the Mississippi Braves 4-1 on Friday.

Dugger (5-5) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking one to get the win.

Jacksonville got on the board first in the third inning when Dugger scored on a wild pitch and Magneuris Sierra scored on a sacrifice fly.

Mississippi answered in the bottom of the inning when Drew Waters hit an RBI single, bringing home Ray-Patrick Didder to get within one.

The Jumbo Shrimp later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Bryson Brigman hit an RBI single and then scored on a triple by Garrett to secure the victory.

Jasseel De La Cruz (0-1) went five innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

Cristian Pache doubled and singled three times for the Braves.

Despite the loss, Mississippi is 6-2 against Jacksonville this season.