Ademan’s run leads Myrtle Beach to 2-1 win over Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Aramis Ademan scored the decisive run on a wild pitch in the fourth inning, as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Wilmington Blue Rocks 2-1 on Friday.

Ademan scored after he hit a single with two outs, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on an error.

The walk by Mitchell scored Ademan to give the Pelicans a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Wilmington took the lead on a wild pitch that scored Blake Perkins. Myrtle Beach answered in the next half-inning when Cam Balego scored on a double play.

Myrtle Beach right-hander Erling Moreno (4-5) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Daniel Tillo (3-4) took the tough loss in the Carolina League game after allowing two runs and four hits over five innings.