Hernandez leads Pawtucket over Rochester 6-1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Marco Hernandez had three hits and scored two runs as the Pawtucket Red Sox topped the Rochester Red Wings 6-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Up 3-0 in the third, Pawtucket extended its lead when Juan Centeno hit a three-run double.

Trevor Kelley (4-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Rochester starter D.J. Baxendale (1-2) took the loss in the International League game.

The Red Sox swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 6-1. Pawtucket improved to 4-2 against Rochester this season.