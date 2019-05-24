Goins, Engel lift Charlotte over Durham 6-4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Ryan Goins doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base as the Charlotte Knights defeated the Durham Bulls 6-4 on Friday.

Adam Engel homered and singled with two runs for Charlotte.

Up 2-0 in the third, Charlotte added to its lead when Seby Zavala hit a two-run home run and Danny Mendick drew a bases-loaded walk.

After Durham scored two runs, the Bulls cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jake Smolinski hit a solo home run and Nathan Lukes stole home.

The Knights tacked on another run in the seventh when Engel hit a solo home run.

Charlotte left-hander Justin Nicolino (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ryan Merritt (2-4) took the loss in the International League game after giving up five runs and eight hits over 2 1/3 innings.

For the Bulls, Michael Brosseau doubled and singled, also stealing a base. Jake Cronenworth homered and singled, also stealing a base.

With the win, Charlotte improved to 4-1 against Durham this season.