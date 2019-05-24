Smith leads Jackson to 3-2 win over Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Riley Smith allowed just five hits over 5 2/3 innings, leading the Jackson Generals over the Montgomery Biscuits in a 3-2 win on Friday.

Smith struck out three while allowing two runs.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, Montgomery went out in front when Jesus Sanchez scored on an error and Kevin Padlo hit a sacrifice fly.

After tying the game in the third, the Generals took the lead for good in the seventh inning when Jazz Chisholm hit a solo home run.

Lucas Luetge (4-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Montgomery starter Sam McWilliams (3-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.