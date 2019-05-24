Savarino’s stoppage goal lifts Real Salt Lake past Atlanta

Real Salt Lake's Jefferson Savarino (7) vies for the ball with Atlanta United's Brek Shea (20) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Sandy, Utah, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Jefferson Savarino's long-range blast late in stoppage time gave Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Friday night.

Savarino shook free and sent a high, hard shot from outside the box to the far side for his second goal of the season.

Sebastian Saucedo opened the scoring for Salt Lake (6-6-1) in the 36th minute. Outside the box, Saucedo put the ball between diving goalkeeper Brian Guzan and the post.

Josef Martínez tied it for defending MSL champion Atlanta (6-5-2) in the 78th minute. Martínez finished a run down the middle by slipping around a defender in the box just in time to slot Franco Escobar's centering pass past Nick Rimando.