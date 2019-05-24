Suárez hits 2-run homer in 9th as Reds beat Cubs 6-5

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, May 24, 2019, in Chicago. The Reds won 6-5. AP Photo

Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off Cubs reliever Steve Cishek, rallying the Cincinnati Reds past Chicago 6-5 on Friday.

Joey Votto drew a leadoff walk from Cishek (1-2) and Suárez hit the next pitch for his 14th home run.

Yasiel Puig hit a two-run homer and an RBI single for the Reds after missing two games with a sprained right shoulder.

Anthony Rizzo homered for the third straight game, and Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant also went deep for the NL Central-leading Cubs, who have lost three of four to the last-place Reds this season.

Pinch-hitter Willson Contreras singled home Rizzo in the eighth to put Chicago ahead 5-4. Jesse Winker's double off Brad Brach in the Reds seventh tied it at 4.

David Hernandez (1-2) got one out and the win. Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th in 13 chances.

PADRES 6, BLUE JAYS 3

TORONTO (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the eighth inning, Greg Garcia and Austin Hedges also went deep, and San Diego got its fourth straight win.

Toronto became the first team to start two players with Hall of Fame fathers after calling up Cavan Biggio — son of Craig — for his big league debut. Biggio started at second and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was at third.

Renfroe snapped a 3-3 tie by homering on an 0-2 pitch from right-hander Daniel Hudson (3-2). It was his 12th home run of the season.

Matt Wisler (2-1) got one out for the win and Craig Stammen finished for his second save in six opportunities.

Freddy Galvis hit a two-run homer and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a solo shot, but Toronto lost its fourth straight to fall to 6-16 in May.

TIGERS 9, METS 8

NEW YORK (AP) — JaCoby Jones homered and drove in four runs, including a go-ahead double in the seventh inning, and Miguel Cabrera also connected as Detroit snapped a nine-game losing streak.

Detroit blew an early 4-0 lead and later rallied three times from one-run deficits.

New York hit five home runs, including a tiebreaking shot by pinch-hitter Aaron Altherr off winner Buck Farmer (3-3) in his first plate appearance with the Mets. Amed Rosario, Adeiny Hechavarria, Pete Alonso and Wilson Ramos also went deep for New York.

Detroit got four hits from the No. 9 spot in the lineup, including an RBI single by pinch-hitter Brandon Dixon in the seventh that made it 9-7. More stunning were two singles off Noah Syndergaard (on 95-plus mph pitches) by Tigers starting pitcher Gregory Soto, who had never batted in the minors or majors before.

Dixon's hit followed Jones' two-run double with two outs off Drew Gagnon (3-1).

Shane Greene got three quick outs for his 16th save.

ASTROS 4, RED SOX 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Jake Marisnick homered early off Chris Sale, then made two dazzling defensive plays in center field to help Houston get the win.

The Red Sox, who committed three errors, ended Ryan Pressly's MLB-record streak of 40 straight scoreless appearances when Jackie Bradley Jr. launched the first pitch from the Houston reliever for a home run in the eighth inning.

Wade Miley (5-2) yielded four hits and two runs in six innings, striking out a season-high eight to win his fourth straight decision.

Christian Vázquez homered off Roberto Osuna with two outs in the ninth, but the Houston closer struck out Bradley for his 13th save.

Sale (1-6) gave up three hits and four runs in six innings.

DODGERS 10, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — David Freese hit a grand slam off opener Michael Feliz and Cody Bellinger added his 18th homer, helping Los Angeles beat Pittsburgh.

The Pirates gave Feliz (2-1) his first major league start in 157 career appearances in an effort to address their injury-riddled starting rotation. The move backfired. Feliz recorded just one out and exited after Freese sent a pitch into the first row of seats in right-center field for his fourth homer of the season and third career grand slam.

Bellinger hit a two-run shot in seventh off Geoff Hartlieb. By then the Dodgers had things well in hand. Bellinger finished 1 for 5, and his major league-leading batting average dipped to .389.

Walker Buehler (5-1) cruised after being given the early cushion, giving up one run and five hits in six innings.

INDIANS 3, RAYS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Roberto Perez's crawling infield single scored Francisco Lindor with the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth inning as Cleveland snapped a season-high, four-game losing streak.

With the bases loaded, Perez, who returned to the lineup after missing two games with a concussion, hit a slow roller off José Alvarado (0-4) that third baseman Daniel Robertson charged but couldn't field with his bare hand.

Alvarado then walked Jake Bauers to force in Carlos Santana, giving the Indians a 3-1 lead. Alvarado, who replaced Cy Young winner Blake Snell in the seventh, walked three in the eighth.

A.J. Cole (2-1) struck out the side in the eighth and Brad Hand worked the ninth for his 13th save in 13 tries.

Jordan Luplow homered in the fourth off Snell for the Indians.

NATIONALS 12, MARLINS 10

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto and Matt Adams hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning and Washington snapped a five-game losing streak.

Soto's three-run shot off Marlins reliever Tayron Guerrero was his eighth homer of the season and put the Nationals ahead for the first time at 11-9. Adams provided insurance with his fourth homer of the season, and 100th of his career.

Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon drew one-out walks off Nick Anderson (1-2) before Soto's homer.

Sean Doolittle gave up a homer to Jorge Alfaro in the ninth before earning his ninth save.

Starlin Castro's two-out, RBI single off Kyle Barraclough (1-1) in the eighth gave Miami a 9-8 lead. But it wasn't enough as Miami had its six-game winning streak snapped.

Brian Anderson and Curtis Granderson homered for Miami. Eaton and Rendon also homered for Washington.

BRAVES 5, CARDINALS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dansby Swanson homered twice and Freddie Freeman also connected, helping Mike Foltynewicz and Atlanta beat St. Louis.

Swanson drove Miles Mikolas' first pitch of the sixth inning over the wall in left, giving Atlanta a 2-1 lead. Freeman then hit his 13th homer, giving Atlanta its third set of back-to-back homers this season.

Foltynewicz (1-3) allowed an unearned run in six innings in his first win since Sept. 28. The right-hander struck out seven and walked none.

Swanson helped put it away with a two-run drive off Giovanny Gallegos in the eighth for his 10th homer. It was his second career multihomer game.

Mikolas (4-5) matched his career high with nine strikeouts in seven innings. He was charged with three runs and seven hits.