Zverev saves 2 match points, beats Jarry to win Geneva title

Alexander Zverev of Germany returns a ball to Nicolas Jarry of Chile during their final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, May 25, 2019. Salvatore Di Nolfi

Alexander Zverev saved two match points after waiting out two long rain delays to win his first title this season, beating Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) in the Geneva Open final on Saturday.

Fifth-ranked Zverev clinched when Jarry sent a forehand long after more than 2 ½ hours on court and almost six hours after play began.

It was the German's 11th career title, worth 90,000 euros ($101,000) prize money, and first since November at the season-ending ATP Finals in London.

Zverev struggled through a second set interrupted by two rain delays of at least an hour before 75th-ranked Jarry levelled.

The Chilean has lost both finals he reached on tour. His next opponent, at the French Open that begins on Sunday, is eighth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro.