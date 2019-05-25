Hurst’s double leads Palm Beach to 2-1 win over Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Scott Hurst hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning to give the Palm Beach Cardinals a 2-1 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Saturday.

Justin Toerner scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a double by Hurst.

The double by Hurst scored Toerner to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Charlotte took the lead on a single by Jim Haley that scored Ronaldo Hernandez. Palm Beach answered in the next half-inning when Luken Baker hit a solo home run.

Palm Beach right-hander Edgar Gonzalez (4-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Joe Ryan (1-2) took the tough loss in the Florida State League game after giving up two runs and four hits over six innings.

Palm Beach improved to 5-1 against Charlotte this season.