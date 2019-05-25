Lynch leads Wilmington to 2-1 win over Myrtle Beach

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Daniel Lynch threw seven scoreless innings, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Lynch (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing five hits.

Wilmington started the scoring in the second inning when Brewer Hicklen hit a two-run single.

The Pelicans cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Zach Davis scored on a wild pitch.

Luis Lugo (1-2) went six innings, allowing two runs and three hits to take the tough loss in the Carolina League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

For the Pelicans, Davis singled twice, also stealing a base.