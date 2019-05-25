Diaz, Riddle lead the way for New Orleans

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Isan Diaz was a triple short of the cycle, scoring three runs as the New Orleans Baby Cakes defeated the Iowa Cubs 6-3 on Saturday.

JT Riddle doubled twice with two runs for New Orleans.

New Orleans started the scoring in the first inning when Diaz hit a solo home run.

After New Orleans added two runs in the third, the Cubs cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jim Adduci hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Baby Cakes later added two runs in the fourth and one in the sixth. In the fourth, Monte Harrison hit a solo home run, while Yadiel Rivera hit an RBI single in the sixth.

New Orleans starter Dustin Beggs (3-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Trevor Clifton (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing five runs and 10 hits over five innings.

New Orleans improved to 8-4 against Iowa this season.