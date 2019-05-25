Sims, Encarnacion lift Clinton over Burlington 5-2

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Demetrius Sims tripled and doubled, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Clinton LumberKings beat the Burlington Bees 5-2 on Saturday.

Jerar Encarnacion singled three times with three runs for Clinton.

Burlington cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fifth after Jordyn Adams hit a solo home run.

Clinton answered in the bottom of the frame when Sims hit an RBI double, bringing home Encarnacion.

The LumberKings tacked on another run in the seventh when J.D. Osborne hit an RBI single, scoring Encarnacion.

Clinton right-hander Humberto Mejia (5-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Luis Alvarado (2-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing two runs and one hit over 1 2/3 innings.

Spencer Griffin doubled and singled twice for the Bees. Adams homered and singled.