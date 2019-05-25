Podkul, De Los Santos lead the way for Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Nick Podkul doubled twice and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Lansing Lugnuts beat the Lake County Captains 10-3 on Saturday.

Luis De Los Santos singled four times for Lansing.

Lake County tied the game 1-1 in the third after Hosea Nelson hit a solo home run.

Lansing answered in the bottom of the inning when Ryan Gold hit a two-run single.

Lansing later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run sixth, when Podkul hit a two-run double to help punctuate the blowout.

Lansing right-hander Josh Hiatt (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cody Morris (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over four innings.

For the Captains, Nelson homered and singled.