Gonzalez’s triple leads Oaxaca to 6-5 win over Saltillo

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Alejandro Gonzalez hit a run-scoring triple in the second inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to a 6-5 win over the Saraperos de Saltillo on Saturday.

The triple by Gonzalez started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Guerreros a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Omar Meza hit an RBI single and then scored on an out.

Trailing 6-2, the Saraperos cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Juan Perez hit a three-run home run.

Oaxaca starter Carlos Felix (3-1) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Felix Doubront (2-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up four runs and six hits over six innings.

Kristian Delgado homered and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Saraperos. Leandro Castro doubled and singled twice.