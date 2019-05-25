Cuadrado’s double leads Great Lakes to 7-6 win over Fort Wayne

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Romer Cuadrado hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to a 7-6 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Saturday.

The double by Cuadrado started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Loons a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Cuadrado scored on a balk and Miguel Vargas hit an RBI single.

After the teams traded runs in the fourth, the TinCaps cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Grant Little hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Justin Lopez.

The Loons later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Hunter Feduccia hit an RBI single and Cuadrado hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fort Wayne saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jawuan Harris hit a solo home run in the sixth inning and Lopez hit an RBI single in the ninth to cut the Great Lakes lead to 7-6.

Jasiel Alvino (2-1) got the win in relief while Fort Wayne starter Ramon Perez (1-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the TinCaps, Lopez homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.