Acosta, Vidal lift Mexico over Laguna 6-5

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- David Vidal hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Octavio Acosta allowed just five hits over six innings as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico defeated the Algodoneros Union Laguna 6-5 on Saturday.

Acosta (5-4) allowed two runs while striking out six to get the win.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, Laguna tied the game when Eric Aguilera hit an RBI double and Edgar Munoz scored on a groundout.

Mexico answered in the next half-inning, scoring three runs to take the lead. Carlos Figueroa hit an RBI single and then scored on an error en route to the three-run lead.

The Diablos Rojos tacked on another run in the seventh when Armando Araiza hit an RBI single, scoring Jorge Cantu.

Laguna saw its comeback attempt come up short after Francisco Rivera scored on an error in the eighth inning to cut the Mexico lead to 6-5.

Pedro Fernandez (1-3) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and nine hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out two and walked two.