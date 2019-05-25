Wilkerson, Saladino lead San Antonio to 4-0 win over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Tyler Saladino hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, and Aaron Wilkerson allowed just three hits over 5 2/3 innings as the San Antonio Missions defeated the Memphis Redbirds 4-0 on Saturday.

The home run by Saladino scored Nate Orf to give the Missions a 3-0 lead.

The Missions tacked on another run in the seventh when Jake Hager hit a solo home run.

Wilkerson (3-0) struck out eight and walked two to get the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anthony Shew (1-1) went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out nine and walked two.

The Redbirds were blanked for the third time this season, while the Missions' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.