Sanchez’s double leads Frisco over Corpus Christi in 10 innings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Tony Sanchez hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Frisco RoughRiders to a 10-9 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday.

Josh Altmann scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Sanchez.

The RoughRiders scored one run in the ninth before Corpus Christi answered with two in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 9-9.

Reliever Emmanuel Clase (1-2) went one inning, allowing two runs and three hits while walking one to pick up the win. Jonathan Bermudez (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Texas League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

Christian Lopes homered and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple in the win. Altmann homered and doubled, scoring two runs.

Frisco took advantage of some erratic Corpus Christi pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.

For the Hooks, Abraham Toro was a double short of the cycle, driving in four runs and scoring three. Seth Beer doubled and singled three times, driving in two runs.