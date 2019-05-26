Heredia leads Rancho Cuca. over Lancaster 4-3

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Starling Heredia had three hits and two RBI as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes beat the Lancaster JetHawks 4-3 on Saturday.

Down 2-1 in the sixth, Lancaster tied it up when Todd Czinege hit an RBI double, scoring Casey Golden.

Rancho Cuca. answered in the next half-inning when Devin Mann hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jeter Downs.

The Quakes tacked on another run in the eighth when Heredia hit an RBI double, bringing home Eric Peterson.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lancaster saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ramon Marcelino got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Luis Castro in the eighth inning to cut the Rancho Cuca. lead to 4-3.

Starter Edwin Uceta (3-0) got the win while Nate Harris (2-3) took the loss in relief in the California League game.

For the JetHawks, Czinege was a triple short of the cycle, driving in two runs.