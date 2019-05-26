Bauer scheduled to start for Cleveland against Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (30-19, second in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (26-25, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Indians: Trevor Bauer (4-3, 3.95 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Tampa Bay will meet at Progressive Field on Sunday.

The Indians are 15-13 in home games. Cleveland has slugged .361 this season. Jordan Luplow leads the club with a .548 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Rays are 17-8 in road games. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for twelfth in the American League. Austin Meadows leads the team with a mark of .312. The Indians won the last meeting 3-1. A.J. Cole earned his second victory and Luplow went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Cleveland. Jose Alvarado took his fourth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .476. Luplow is 7-for-28 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .535. Avisail Garcia is 11-for-32 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rays: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: 10-day IL (knee), Oscar Mercado: day-to-day (hip).

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 10-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (left hand contusion), Mike Zunino: 10-day IL (quad), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).