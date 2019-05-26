Martin scores winning run, Wilmington beats Myrtle Beach 6-5 in walk-off finish

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Brewer Hicklen hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Rudy Martin with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Wilmington Blue Rocks topped the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6-5 on Sunday.

Martin scored the game-winning run after he reached base on an error and advanced to third on an error.

The Pelicans tied the game 5-5 in the top of the eighth when Aramis Ademan hit an RBI single, scoring Cam Balego as part of a three-run inning.

Reliever Tad Ratliff (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked two while allowing two hits over 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Manuel Rodriguez (0-2) allowed one run and got two outs in the Carolina League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hicklen tripled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win. Nick Pratto homered and singled, driving in two runs.