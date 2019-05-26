Sports
Montes’ double leads Asheville to 5-4 win over Rome
ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Coco Montes hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the Asheville Tourists to a 5-4 win over the Rome Braves on Sunday.
Daniel Montano scored on the play after he hit a double with two outs and advanced to third on a double by Montes.
Terrin Vavra hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the Tourists a 1-0 lead. The Braves came back to take the lead in the first inning when Logan Brown hit a two-run double and then scored on a double by Hagen Owenby.
Asheville tied the game 4-4 in the seventh when Montano hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Javier Guevara.
Jake Bird (3-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Dilmer Mejia (3-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
Owenby tripled, doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Braves.
Despite the loss, Rome is 4-1 against Asheville this season.
