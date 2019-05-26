Blankenhorn’s homer leads Pensacola to 11-10 win over Tennessee

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Travis Blankenhorn hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to an 11-10 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Sunday.

Williams Ramirez (2-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Brad Markey (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Four Smokies (Jared Young, Roberto Caro, Jhonny Pereda and Jesse Hodges) recorded three hits each in the losing effort. The Smokies also recorded a season-high 19 base hits.