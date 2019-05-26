Meyers, Arauz lead Fayetteville to 6-2 win over Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Jacob Meyers hit a two-run double in the third inning, and Jonathan Arauz hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers topped the Lynchburg Hillcats 6-2 on Sunday.

The double by Meyers, part of a three-run inning, gave the Woodpeckers a 2-0 lead before Arauz hit an RBI double later in the inning.

The Hillcats cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jodd Carter hit an RBI single, driving in Nolan Jones.

The Woodpeckers later added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Arauz hit a two-run home run, while Marty Costes hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Fayetteville right-hander Shawn Dubin (1-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Adam Scott (2-5) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up five runs and six hits over five innings.