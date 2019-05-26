Westbrook’s single leads Jackson to 8-1 win over Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Jamie Westbrook hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Jackson Generals to an 8-1 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Sunday.

The single by Westbrook started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Generals a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Andy Young hit a two-run double and then scored on an error.

Jackson right-hander Bo Takahashi (4-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Josh Fleming (4-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over five innings.

For the Biscuits, Josh Lowe was a triple short of the cycle. Dalton Kelly reached base four times.