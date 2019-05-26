Perez’s double leads Tacoma to 7-4 win over Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Robert Perez hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 7-4 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Sunday.

The double by Perez came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Rainiers a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Tim Lopes hit an RBI single, driving in Perez.

The Rainiers tacked on another run in the seventh when David Sheaffer hit a solo home run.

Christian Bergman (2-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kaleb Cowart (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Stranding 13 men on base, the Bees did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Justin Bour doubled twice and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Bees. Taylor Ward homered and singled.

With the win, Tacoma improved to 4-2 against Salt Lake this season.