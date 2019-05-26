Encarnacion, Celestino and Snyder lead Cedar Rapids in win

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Yeltsin Encarnacion, Gilberto Celestino and Gabe Snyder each had three hits, as the Cedar Rapids Kernels beat the Peoria Chiefs 14-1 on Sunday.

Encarnacion homered and singled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three. Celestino tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

Cedar Rapids had a big seven-run second inning in the blowout victory. The Kernels sent 11 men to the plate as Encarnacion hit a three-run home run en route to the eight-run lead.

Cedar Rapids right-hander Josh Winder (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Michael Brettell (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing eight runs and eight hits over 1 1/3 innings.