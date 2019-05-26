Gray’s homer leads Charleston to 5-3 win over Columbia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Kyle Gray hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 5-3 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Sunday.

The home run by Gray gave the RiverDogs a 5-3 lead and capped a five-run inning for Charleston. Earlier in the inning, Charleston tied the game when Brandon Lockridge hit a sacrifice fly.

Columbia took a 3-0 lead on an RBI double by Juan Uriarte in the seventh inning.

Bryan Blanton (1-1) got the win in relief while Billy Oxford (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Charleston improved to 10-3 against Columbia this season.