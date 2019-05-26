Torres’ homer leads Puebla to 10-4 win over Durango

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Nick Torres hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Pericos de Puebla to a 10-4 win over the Generales de Durango on Sunday.

The home run by Torres, part of a four-run inning, gave the Pericos a 4-3 lead before Issmael Salas hit a solo home run later in the inning.

The Pericos later added two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth. In the seventh, Danny Ortiz hit a two-run home run, while Daniel Sanchez hit a two-run home run and Carlos Alberto Gastelum hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Ryan Luna (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Alfonso Sanchez (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Santiago Gonzalez doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs for the Generales.