Torres’ walk leads Inland Empire to 4-2 win over Stockton

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Franklin Torres drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning, leading the Inland Empire 66ers to a 4-2 win over the Stockton Ports on Sunday.

Kevin Williams scored on the play to give the 66ers a 3-2 lead after he hit a single with two outs, advanced to second on a single by Jordan Zimmerman and then went to third on a wild pitch.

The 66ers tacked on another run in the eighth when Michael Cruz hit an RBI single, bringing home Devin Davis.

Austin Warren (2-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Sam Sheehan (0-3) took the loss in the California League game.

The Ports squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Austin Beck singled three times for the Ports.