Hernandez leads Down East to 3-1 win over Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Yonny Hernandez singled twice as the Down East Wood Ducks defeated the Carolina Mudcats 3-1 on Sunday.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, Carolina cut into the lead when Ryan Aguilar hit a solo home run.

The Wood Ducks added to their lead in the fifth inning when Hernandez hit an RBI single, scoring Yanio Perez.

Down East southpaw Jake Latz (3-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Braden Webb (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up three runs and four hits over five innings.

For the Mudcats, Aguilar homered and singled.