Bond leads Augusta to 7-2 win over Greenville

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Aaron Bond hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Augusta GreenJackets defeated the Greenville Drive 7-2 on Sunday.

Bond hit a three-run shot in the second inning off Yusniel Padron-Artilles and then hit a solo homer in the sixth off Miguel Suero. Andres Angulo doubled and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Augusta right-hander Blake Rivera (2-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Padron-Artilles (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up five runs and seven hits over five innings.