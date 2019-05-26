Araiza, Avila lead Mexico to 5-2 win over Laguna

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Armando Araiza hit a two-run double in the second inning, and Emmanuel Avila had three hits and scored two runs as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico beat the Algodoneros Union Laguna 5-2 on Sunday.

The double by Araiza scored Jorge Cantu and Avila to give the Diablos Rojos a 2-0 lead.

The Algodoneros cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Eric Aguilera hit a solo home run.

The Diablos Rojos later added a run in the sixth and two in the seventh. In the sixth, Araiza hit an RBI single, while Japhet Amador and Avila both drove in a run in the seventh.

Mexico right-hander Patrick Johnson (4-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Edgar Osuna (1-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Edgar Robles doubled and singled for the Algodoneros.