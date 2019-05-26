Ockimey’s triple leads Pawtucket over Rochester in 8 innings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Josh Ockimey hit an RBI triple in the top of the eighth inning to help lead the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 7-6 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday.

Rusney Castillo scored the go-ahead run on the triple after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Sam Travis. Later in the inning, Pawtucket added an insurance run when Ockimey scored on a single by Gorkys Hernandez.

In the bottom of the inning, Rochester scored on a sacrifice fly by Wilin Rosario that brought home Zander Wiel. However, the rally ended when Josh Taylor struck Tanner English out to end the game.

The Red Sox scored one run in the sixth before Rochester to tie the game 5-5 in the seventh when LaMonte Wade hit a two-run home run.

Ockimey tripled and singled, scoring three runs in the win.

Jenrry Mejia (2-3) got the win in relief while Andrew Vasquez (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.