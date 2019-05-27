Mathisen’s homer leads Reno to 6-3 win over Las Vegas

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Wyatt Mathisen hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Reno Aces to a 6-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Sunday.

The home run by Mathisen, part of a four-run inning, gave the Aces a 5-3 lead before Abraham Almonte hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Reno southpaw Anthony Vasquez (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on 10 hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jake Buchanan (3-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings.

The Aviators failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. Eric Campbell singled three times for the Aviators.

With the win, Reno improved to 4-2 against Las Vegas this season.