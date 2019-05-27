Nadal, Djokovic and Serena play on Day 2 of French Open

FILE - In this June 10, 2018, file photo, Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts while holding the trophy after defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem in the men's finals of the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. Nadal, a French Open champion yet again a week past his 32nd birthday seems to stay forever young. AP Photo

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams — owners of a combined collection of 55 Grand Slam singles titles — are each in action on Day 2 at the French Open.

Each is embarking on a bid to achieve a milestone over the next two weeks at Roland Garros.

Beginning against Yannick Hanfmann (a German qualifier who played tennis at Southern California and whose career Grand Slam record is 0-1), Nadal seeks his record-extending 12th championship in Paris, the most for any man or woman at any major tournament.

Djokovic, whose initial opponent is Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, eyes a fourth consecutive Grand Slam trophy, something only one man has managed to do in the past 45 years: Djokovic.

And Williams, who starts against Vitalia Diatchenko, renews her quest for a 24th major title, which would tie Margaret Court for the most in history.

Other past Grand Slam champs in action on a busy day include Stan Wawrinka, Caroline Wozniacki, Sam Stosur and Petra Kvitova.