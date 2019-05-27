San Diego opens 3-game series at New York

San Diego Padres (28-25, third in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (34-18, first in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Strahm (2-3, 3.06 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Yankees: David Hale (0-0, 2.25 ERA, .75 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hits the road to begin a three game series against New York.

The Yankees are 17-10 in home games. The New York offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the league. Gio Urshela leads the team with an average of .328.

The Padres are 14-11 on the road. San Diego has hit 80 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Franmil Reyes leads the club with 15, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Sanchez leads the Yankees with 15 home runs and is slugging .648. Gleyber Torres is 12-for-38 with seven home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 30 RBIs and is batting .296. Hunter Renfroe is 11-for-29 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .281 batting average, 4.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Padres: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), CC Sabathia: 10-day IL (knee), James Paxton: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 10-day IL (right elbow inflammation), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Paddack: day-to-day (neck stiffness), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Alex Dickerson: 10-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-day IL (knee).