Stewart, Cave lift Rochester over Pawtucket 7-3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Jake Cave doubled and singled twice, and Kohl Stewart allowed just three hits over six innings as the Rochester Red Wings topped the Pawtucket Red Sox 7-3 on Monday.

Stewart (4-2) allowed three runs while striking out three and walking one to get the win.

With the game tied 1-1 in the fifth, Pawtucket grabbed the lead when Cole Sturgeon hit an RBI single, driving in Bryce Brentz.

Rochester answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring six runs to take the lead for good. The Red Wings sent 11 men to the plate as Randy Cesar hit a two-run single en route to the five-run lead.

Matthew Kent (0-3) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs and nine hits in the International League game. He also struck out one and walked one.