Garcia’s homer leads Akron to 5-2 win over Richmond

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Wilson Garcia hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Akron RubberDucks to a 5-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Monday.

The home run by Garcia scored Ernie Clement to give the RubberDucks a 3-1 lead.

The RubberDucks later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Tyler Friis drew a bases-loaded walk and Tyler Krieger scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Akron right-hander Eli Morgan (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Garrett Williams (1-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Gio Brusa homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Flying Squirrels.