Cronenworth hits grand slam, leads Durham over Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Jake Cronenworth hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Durham Bulls to a 10-0 win over the Charlotte Knights on Monday.
The grand slam by Cronenworth scored Nick Ciuffo, Mac James, and Nick Solak to give the Bulls a 6-0 lead.
The Bulls later added two runs in both the fifth and ninth innings. In the fifth, Jake Smolinski hit a solo home run, while James hit a two-run home run in the ninth.
Kean Wong homered and singled for Durham. James homered and doubled, scoring three runs while driving in two.
Austin Pruitt (2-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Charlotte starter Jordan Guerrero (2-5) took the loss in the International League game.
The Knights were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Bulls' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.
