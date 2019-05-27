O’Grady leads Louisville to 10-6 win over Toledo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Brian O'Grady hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Louisville Bats defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 10-6 on Monday.

O'Grady hit a three-run shot in the sixth inning off John Schreiber and then hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Caleb Thielbar.

Starter Vladimir Gutierrez (2-4) got the win while Schreiber (1-2) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

Harold Castro was a home run short of the cycle, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Mud Hens. Willi Castro doubled and singled three times, driving in four runs.