Reyes’ single leads Indianapolis to 8-3 win over Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Pablo Reyes hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Indianapolis Indians to an 8-3 win over the Columbus Clippers on Monday.

The single by Reyes scored Jung Ho Kang to give the Indians a 3-1 lead.

Columbus answered in the bottom of the inning when Brandon Barnes drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Ryan Flaherty to cut the deficit to one.

The Indians later added four runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, the team hit three home runs, while Will Craig hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Indianapolis southpaw Cam Vieaux (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cody Anderson (0-2) took the loss in the International League game after allowing three runs and six hits over five innings.

Adam Rosales hit a pair of solo homers for the Clippers.