Kivlehan, Wall lead the way for New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Patrick Kivlehan and Forrest Wall each homered and drove in four runs as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats topped the Hartford Yard Goats 9-2 on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Fisher Cats and a four-game winning streak for the Yard Goats.

New Hampshire scored in six different innings in the victory, including the second, when it scored three runs, including an out that scored Nash Knight.

New Hampshire right-hander Hector Perez (4-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Ty Culbreth (3-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Despite the loss, Hartford is 14-5 against New Hampshire this season.