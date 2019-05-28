Spanish police arrest soccer players for match-fixing

Several soccer players in Spain have been arrested for suspected match-fixing, the league said Tuesday.

The Spanish league said the arrests were carried out by the National Police as the result of an investigation it instigated.

Spanish news agency Europa Press said two of the players play for first-division teams.

The league said during the 2018-19 season it informed police of eight suspected cases of "acts related to match-fixing" and another 18 cases of players having placed bets on the outcomes of matches.

The league thanked the National Police for the "extraordinary work done to dismantle what appears to be an organized criminal group dedicated to obtaining economic benefits through the predetermination of soccer matches."