Morgan leads Asheville to 4-3 win over Rome

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Luke Morgan hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Asheville Tourists to a 4-3 win over the Rome Braves on Tuesday.

The double by Morgan capped a three-run inning and gave the Tourists a 4-1 lead after Will Golsan hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Rome cut into the deficit on a double by Griffin Benson that scored Andrew Moritz and Greg Cullen.

Derrik Watson (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Rome starter Alan Rangel (4-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Braves left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 13 baserunners in the loss.