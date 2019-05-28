Garcia leads Wisconsin to 7-1 win over Clinton

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Gabriel Garcia doubled and singled twice as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers topped the Clinton LumberKings 7-1 on Tuesday.

Wisconsin started the scoring with a big second inning, when it put up six runs, including a triple by Brice Turang that scored Leugim Castillo.

Victor Castaneda (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Clinton starter Alberto Guerrero (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Jerar Encarnacion doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the LumberKings.

Despite the loss, Clinton is 3-1 against Wisconsin this season.