Hernandez’s 2-run homer lifts Phillies over Cardinals 4-3

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Nick Pivetta throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. AP Photo

Nick Pivetta has no plans for a return trip to the minors.

Cesar Hernandez hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Pivetta threw five tough innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Tuesday night.

Pivetta (3-1) allowed three runs and three hits, striking out six in his first start since a demotion to Triple-A after posting an 8.35 ERA in his first four starts.

"I think anyone would grow from something like that," Pivetta said of his stint in the minors. "I want to start again in five days and I want to be here the rest of the year."

Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna hit homers in the first inning, but the Cardinals wasted a 3-0 lead and lost for the 11th time in 15 games.

"I'm not going to say we're not playing well because we haven't played poorly," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "This group is only getting tighter. Ultimately, it'll be a blessing."

Hernandez gave the NL East-leading Phillies a 4-3 lead in the fourth when he launched his sixth homer of the season off the facing of the second deck in right field.

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright (4-5) gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings with a season-high 10 strikeouts.

Edgar Garcia got five outs, Seranthony Dominguez retired all four batters he faced and Hector Neris finished for his 10th save in 10 tries.

The Cardinals quickly jumped ahead following a 50-minute rain delay during which Pivetta got soaked jogging in from the bullpen.

Goldschmidt slammed a hanging slider into the left-field seats for his 11th homer. After Paul DeJong was hit by a pitch, Ozuna ripped a two-run shot the opposite way to right for his 15th homer.

"A real gutsy performance in those conditions. Some of those rain drops were big," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said of Pivetta's outing. "He really showed up when he needed to. He stayed tough."

Pivetta helped himself with a one-out single in the third. Andrew McCutchen also singled and Bryce Harper lined a two-run double with two outs to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Harper hit another double in the fifth, but was thrown out by center fielder Harrison Bader trying to score on Rhys Hoskins' single.

Harper also struck out twice and leads the majors with 75.

"He's relaxed, confident, seeing the ball well," Kapler said. "Those doubles were blistered."

BEEN A WHILE

Wainwright recorded his 10th career double-digit strikeout performance and first since May 25, 2014 at Cincinnati. It was his third career start with no walks and 10 or more strikeouts.

FASTER PACE

Ozuna did not hit his 15th homer until his 120th game last season on Aug. 18.

STREAKING

Neris converted his 13th consecutive save, dating to last season.

ROSTER MOVE

The Phillies recalled OF Nick Williams from Triple-A Lehigh Valley after CF Odúbel Herrera was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball following his arrest in a domestic violence case at an Atlantic City casino.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: OF Roman Quinn, on the injured list since April 25 with a right groin strain, could start a rehab assignment by the weekend. Kapler said Quinn "looks great, looks strong."

UP NEXT

LHP Genesis Cabrera makes his major league debut for the Cardinals on Wednesday night against Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (5-0, 4.53 ERA). Nola is 3-2, 2.59 in five career starts vs. St. Louis.