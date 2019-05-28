Cordero leads Frisco over Amarillo 3-1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Andretty Cordero homered and had two hits as the Frisco RoughRiders topped the Amarillo Sod Poodles 3-1 on Tuesday. With the loss, the Sod Poodles snapped a five-game winning streak.

Amarillo cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fifth after Buddy Reed hit an RBI double, scoring Hudson Potts.

The RoughRiders added to their lead in the sixth inning when Tony Sanchez hit an RBI single, scoring Cordero.

Walker Weickel (4-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Amarillo starter Miguel Diaz (2-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.