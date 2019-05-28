Torres leads Puebla over Tabasco 6-2

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Nick Torres homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Pericos de Puebla topped the Olmecas de Tabasco 6-2 on Tuesday.

Up 1-0 in the fifth, Puebla added to its lead when Herlis Rodriguez hit a two-run home run.

The Pericos later added single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Puebla starter Mauricio Lara (2-5) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Marcos Machado (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing three runs and four hits over five innings.

Puebla improved to 3-1 against Tabasco this season.